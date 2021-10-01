Cole votes to prevent shutdown
Washington, D.C. — Dist. 4 Congressman Tom Cole R-OK., Vice Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term continuing resolution that funds the federal government at fiscal year 2021 levels until Dec. 3. Cole supported the legislation.
“While a continuing resolution is never ideal, a government shutdown is a far worse alternative, which would deal expensive and damaging consequences. Indeed, keeping the government open and operating is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of Congress” said Cole. “With an already shaky economy and inflationary crisis, due to the socialist policies and unprecedented spending pushed by Democrats in recent months, the last thing the American people need is a costly and avoidable government shutdown. In the days and weeks ahead, I remain hopeful that both parties and both chambers can work together to negotiate and pass full-year funding for fiscal year 2022.”