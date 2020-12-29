WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oklahoma 4th Dist. Congressman Tom Cole, R-OK released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to override the recent presidential veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021. With Cole’s support, the House voted 322-87 to override the veto.
“I am disappointed by the president’s decision to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, which is vitally important to supporting and strengthening our common defense and ensuring our service members have the resources they need to keep us safe. As the representative for the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma, which includes Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City and Fort Sill in Lawton, I could not vote to sustain the president’s veto. If Congress does not enact the NDAA for fiscal year 2021, it will cost military families their extra combat and flight pay, effectively giving them an undeserved pay cut for Christmas and shamefully disregarding the selfless sacrifices they daily make to ensure our shared safety and security.
“While I understand the president’s concerns with certain provisions, I believe that this NDAA, in its entirety, makes essential progress in meeting our national security objectives. To be clear, we can and should address the president’s valid concerns in other legislation, but I will certainly not jeopardize the important missions at Tinker and Fort Sill or the brave men and women who carry them out.”