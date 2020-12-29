WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oklahoma 4th Dist. Congressman Tom Cole, R-OK, released the following statement after he supported the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020, which would increase the amount on the coming stimulus checks to be received by most Americans to $2,000 per adult along with $600 per child.
“The wrath of the coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented hardships for many Americans, and I applaud President Trump for urging Congress to deliver more targeted relief to individuals and families in the form of stimulus checks. I am proud to support the president’s request to increase the amount on checks soon to reach most Americans, providing additional help as we continue to grapple with the uncertainties and challenges facing our communities.”