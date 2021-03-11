WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Fourth Dist. Congressman Tom Cole released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319, the Senate’s slightly amended version of the budget reconciliation bill first passed in the House last month. Advanced only with Democratic votes in both chambers, this legislation totals nearly $2 trillion.
“While Democrats’ fake coronavirus rescue package had a very few egregious provisions removed during its trip over to the U.S. Senate, the final version headed to the president’s desk remains deeply partisan and extremely liberal,” said Cole.
“Considering that lawmakers were able to work together to deliver bipartisan relief on five separate occasions last year, I am alarmed that Democrats did not even try to build on that success. I am even more disappointed that their fake rescue package has little to do with crushing the virus or helping communities recover from the pandemic. Instead, it is a blatant excuse to push their radical policies and irresponsibly use taxpayer dollars. Ultimately, enacting this legislation will mean more debt on the backs of the American people, but it could also spark an unprecedented inflationary outburst and undermine the prosperity of tens of millions of Americans in the next generation. The American people deserve better than that.”