House members will begin meeting this week on appropriations issues, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said.
The Oklahoma Republican was addressing constituents in a telephone town hall meeting late last week, touching on things constituents can expect to see as the Congress begins gearing up after organizing for its new session. Cole admitted it had been an unusual start for the U.S. House.
“We usually have one vote for speaker and this year, we had 15 until we made a final decision,” he said, adding there wasn’t much doubt over that four-day period who would win.
But, that decision was necessary because “until the speaker’s named, we can’t do committees,” Cole said, adding the committee selection process is essentially complete and that means House members can begin meeting this week on various pieces of legislation, including those associated with appropriations.
Among the issues facing Congress is the fact the government will hit its debt ceiling, Cole said, explaining while that limit routinely is raised, Republicans insist that while they vote to raise it, they also will address the trajectory of governmental spending. He said meetings last week between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t solve any problems, “but it is the beginning of discussion.” Cole predicted while both sides of the House will agree to raise the debt ceiling, Democrats will want to do it without addressing spending, while Republicans will insist that be done.
He said the practice of spending without addressing the economic effects “is an idea whose time has come and gone,” predicting the county will see Republicans trying to restrain spending in ways that won’t damage the economy or undercut the military.
“In the next two years, nobody is going to get everything they want,” he said, explaining while Republicans have the House, Democrats still control the Senate and presidency. “Anything that gets done will require compromise.”
Cole made some predictions about what will happen in the coming session, including what he called a serious investigation into the origin of COVID-19 and document mishandling “by both sides” in the executive branch, to include “a pretty vigorous look at what the administration is supposed to be doing.”
He said the House already has done some things in a bi-partisan way, to include setting up two select committees, including one to look at the weaponization of government (interfering with the First Amendment and getting involved in politics). The one with true bi-partisan support is the select committee on China, Cole said.
“Most of us know that China is a threat,” he said, adding House members made the decision to look at China on long-term issues, to better position the United States so it is never again reliant on China for things such as pharmaceuticals and technology. Cole said a genuinely bi-partisan committee is the best way to focus on ways to deal with the challenges the U.S. faces from China.
“I think this will be a great legacy from this Congress,” he said, of long-term solutions that will be in place for decades.
Other topics:
• Cole predicted the House will address emergency legislation put into place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said while COVID remains a challenge, the U.S. is moving out of the pandemic and there no longer is a reason for the government to be doing extraordinary things. He expects to see the end of the vaccine mandate for health care workers and making it easier for people to travel without “undue testing.”
• Cole also predicted Congress will set regulations to govern removal of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves. He said that reserve is at its lowest level since the late 1980s and “that’s a dangerous situation.” He said regulations will include a mandate against selling oil to China and reserving use for legitimate emergencies.
• Cole said there is no doubt Social Security is in trouble, and he favors a bi-partisan solution developed when something similar happened in 1983: creating a commission to explore solutions. Then, the solution was to increase contributions and gradually increase the age under which recipients qualify, solutions that helped extend the life of Social Security for almost 50 years. “Personally, this is, for me, what I think we should do again,” he said, of the commission.