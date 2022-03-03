WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, will hold a lunch hour telephone town hall for constituents March 10.
The session will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents may dial in to the meeting by calling (833) 305-1727, or sign up via: cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.
During the event, Cole will provide an update on the latest in Congress, as well as ongoing national and global news.
“Between President Biden’s State of the Union address, recent legislative activity in Congress and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there is a lot to discuss in my next telephone town hall,” said Cole. “During the hourlong event, I look forward to providing an update and taking questions directly from my constituents.”
Additional information is available by calling Cole’s Norman office, (405) 329-6500.