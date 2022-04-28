Three of the four crises facing the United States are man made, including the surge of illegal immigrants crossing the nation’s southern border, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said.
The Oklahoma Republican offered the comments last week while updating constituents on activities in Washington, D.C., explaining while one crisis is something “that has overtaken us,” three others are man made, including what he calls the incredible surge of illegal entry that has been accompanied by a surge in illegal drugs and human trafficking.
“That happened because the president chose, Day One, to dismantle the border policies that were put in by the previous administration,” Cole said, adding that policy specified those caught crossing illegally must wait in Mexico until their case is adjudicated and determination is made they may enter the country.
Cole said “well over” 80 percent of such people are not eligible to enter, but once they get in illegally, they are not deported and don’t show up for their trials to determine their status to remain. He said the number of illegal crossings has quadrupled and the U.S. is “on the edge of seeing another massive increase” unless Biden backs off his decision to discontinue Title 42, something that allows the country to quickly expel migrants to their country of origin or Mexican border towns.
Cole said during the Trump Administration, such immigrants also could be expelled for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He was critical of recent decisions, saying while the Centers for Disease Control has said the policy no longer is necessary, that agency also is trying to enforce mask mandates on travel in the U.S. Cole said 1.7 million people were returned to their countries of origin under previous policies, people who otherwise would have been surging into the U.S. And, with that increase in illegal entry has come a surge in illegal drugs.
“It’s no accident that fentanyl has quadrupled,” he said.
Cole said a second crisis began almost immediately with the new administration.
“Everybody knows that the price of gasoline has been going up pretty consistently,” he said, adding while the price peaked in the last 50 days due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden also declared a war on the energy industry, particularly the fossil fuel industry, during his campaign.
He said that was evident by action to stop the Keystone Pipeline project from Canada, a slap at a “friendly country” that also allows the U.S. to run a pipeline along its southern border. He criticized other decisions, including limits to exploration on federal lands and off-shore drilling, adding the attitude is that “we don’t like the fossil fuel industry.” As a result, Americans began to pay a price almost immediately, he said.
Cole also blamed the nation’s current inflation crisis on Biden Administration actions, through the American Rescue Plan that added a $1.9 trillion infusion to the economy on top of COVID-19 packages already passed by Congress. Cole said not only did Republicans warn it would dramatically increase inflation, Democratic economists did as well.
The nation’s fourth crisis evolved outside its borders, but also is one that is being fought through bi-partisan efforts. But, Cole said there also are signs the current administration could have contributed to Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, pointing to what he called the Afghanistan debacle (when the U.S. withdrew from the country in 2021). Cole said the action made Russia believe the U.S. was weak and prompted an action that country shouldn’t have taken.
“I think they made a mistake, and the world now knows they made a mistake,” he said, adding not only Russia under-estimated the tenacity of the Ukrainian people, it underestimated world response.
He said Russia has been unable to take the Ukrainian capitol while also sustaining large military losses. The Ukrainian president, an entertainer by profession, has emerged as a “modern day Churchill,” Cole said. And, Europe has been united in its opposition, Cole said, explaining small countries abutting Russia have sent arms to Ukraine while normally neutral like Sweden and Finland are talking about joining NATO.
“That is telling,” he said, adding a normally cautious Germany has been willing to cut off Russian oil, sent weapons to Ukraine, and is doubling its defense budget. “Nothing concerns Russia more than a rearmed Germany.”
Cole said while the American response has been slower than he likes, it has been good. It also has resulted from strong bi-partisan support in Congress, he said, stronger than what was proposed by the White House.
“Both parties are outraged on what they are seeing the Russians do,” he said.