Life in Washington, D.C., has been a mixed bag, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said.
Or, as the Oklahoma Republican likes to call it: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
The ugly: Trump’s impeachment.
The bad: Democrats control the House, but still can’t get important issues — including work on the nation’s infrastructure — out of committee.
The good: Congress and the nation’s leaders have accomplished things, despite claims to the contrary, including bipartisan support for a debt ceiling that will avoid a government shutdown or a debt crisis, the U.S./Mexico/Canada trade agreement and Phase I of the China trade deal.
But, the best “good” news has been the nation’s ability to deal with crisis. Topping the list: the U.S. response to the coronavirus, a respiratory disease that surfaced in Asia and has begun to expand into what health care experts fear will be a worldwide epidemic.
Cole said the U.S.’s response to the disease is a testament to the funding that Congress has been directing to the nation’s health-related agencies in recent years to handle this very thing: something that could become a national crisis.
Cole said funding for the Strategic National Stockpile — a stockpile of medical supplies — has grown, and that funding means the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention don’t have to wait until Congress appropriates money to initiate actions to combat a public health crisis.
Cole said there are specific steps health officials must take to combat a disease like coronavirus: diagnosis, then production and distribution of vaccine. Those actions “are in motion now,” he said, adding the vaccine is in its three-month clinical trial period, with production to follow. It’s happening because the funding was in place, he said, adding the nation wants a prompt response to a crisis.
“We have a very robust public health care system,” he said.
That good is a decided contrast to the “ugly” in the nation’s Capitol: impeachment. Cole is a vocal critic of the impeachment process that started in the House with two articles of impeachment, but failed in the U.S. Senate when members, voting mostly along party lines, failed to convict.
Cole, a one-time political sciences professor, said impeachment of a president is one of Congress’ most important powers, and he said the process against Trump was driven by partisan politics that reach back to early December 2017.
“A majority of Democrats voted for impeachment before the Ukraine (incident) happened,” Cole said, of one of the two impeachment articles leveled at President Trump by the House (the second was obstruction of Congress).
Cole said he believes that while it was appropriate to raise questions and possibly talk about censure, “rising to the level of removing a president? I don’t think so.” He is especially critical of the process because it is tearing the country apart and because impeachment was something Democrats knew was never going to happen, he said.
“The votes to impeach were not there,” he said, of the decision to push forward even with that knowledge, adding the decision compares unfavorably to ones made by Republicans during Barack Obama’s tenure on things such as Fast and Furious and Benghhazi investigation — there was anger there, too, but impeachment was not the Republican solution, he said.
Cole also acknowledged criticism of the president’s budgets, which include what critics say are deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare, but supporters say are changes to polices that won’t affect current recipients but will make the programs more viable in the long-run.
Conceding he wishes the discussion had taken place last year and not in an election year, Cole said it is a conversation that must be had. It also is a point he has made repeatedly over the years: the only real way to impact the national budget is to look at discretionary spending. Without solutions, Social Security is projected to be bankrupt by 2033, Cole said, adding that means while the system still will pay recipients, there would be cuts in allocations. Medicaid is projected for the same fate by the mid-2020s, without intervention.
Cole said he wants to look at the problem the way the House did years ago: implementing a series of changes to sustain the support systems. He said it is time to look at allocations and consider a system that allocates benefits based on income levels.
“Those are reasonable,” he said, of a proposal for income-related benefits. “Let’s put this thing on the table.”
Social Security should be easier to address.
“It’s a math problem,” he said, adding the solution is “putting more money in there.”
Cole also addressed the striking feelings that President Trump prompts.
Cole said Trump draws support from one-time critics — including himself — because “he does the things he said he would do.”
“He has, by and large, kept his promises,” Cole said, adding that has been one of Trump’s arguments to those who tried to steer him another direction: “I told people I’d do this.”
And, like Trump’s decisions or not, Cole said it boils down to a simple argument: “I told you I was going to do this.”
What Trump has done is rolled up ISIS (there is no standing headquarters), succeeded in the U.S./Mexico/Canada trade agreement (something that had bipartisan support), and taken on China in trade talks. But, he also has done things to draw criticism.
“The president’s style and Tweets get in the way,” Cole said, adding the president also has achieved goals, such as getting the nation “out of the the Iranian deal” and the Paris climate control agreement, while leading creation of 7 million new jobs.
“I see it in my district, too,” he said, of Trump’s support of defense spending that will lead to the BAE expansion and KC-46’s flying over Oklahoma airspace.
Other issues:
• President Trump’s decision to pardon or parole 11 people, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Edward DeBartolo Jr. and Michael Milken: Cole said Trump didn’t pardon Blagojevich; “he (Blagojevich) did spend eight years in prison.” He said the president has the executive power to issue pardons or paroles and other presidents have done the same thing.
• The 2020 election: Cole said he thinks Republicans will hold the Senate, but lose some ground. “I don’t see how we can hold on to everything,” he said. He is more optimistic about the House, where he believes Republicans will pick up some seats, noting there are “about 30 Trump seats out there.” The presidency will be a 50/50 shot in this tough election year. “It depends on the economy, and will a crisis come up?” he said.