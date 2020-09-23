WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole, R-Dist. 4, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 8337, a short-term continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Dec. 11. Cole supported the legislation to prevent a government shutdown.
“While a short-term measure to keep the government funded is not ideal, it’s far better than the alternative. In the days ahead, I remain hopeful that full-year funding can be negotiated and agreed to in a bipartisan way for the upcoming fiscal year. But in the interim, I am grateful that both sides could ultimately come to the table to prevent a government shutdown, ensuring vital programs and services continue for millions of Americans while also delivering needed support for our struggling farmers and ranchers and replenishing aid to continue nutritious meals for low-income children.”