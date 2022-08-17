The Department of Justice should release the affidavit on which the FBI’s raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound was based, and explain the situation to Congress, said U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole.

The Oklahoma Republican was addressing in a telephone town hall meeting Monday when he commented on the issue, where FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home during an Aug. 8 raid. Some documents were marked top secret, others were marked sensitive compartmented information, according to FBI information.

