The Department of Justice should release the affidavit on which the FBI’s raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound was based, and explain the situation to Congress, said U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole.
The Oklahoma Republican was addressing in a telephone town hall meeting Monday when he commented on the issue, where FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home during an Aug. 8 raid. Some documents were marked top secret, others were marked sensitive compartmented information, according to FBI information.
Officials with the Department of Justice said Monday they are against releasing the affidavit for the Trump search because the probe “implicates high classified material.” Prosecutors also have said the document contains “highly sensitive information about witnesses” as well as confidential grant jury information, according to news reports. News sources also are reporting that the federal magistrate judge who approved the search warrant will hold a hearing Thursday in Florida to discuss requests to unseal the probable cause affidavit.
Cole said the FBI raid was unprecedented, something that has never happened before.
“We’ve never searched an American president’s home,” he said, adding the agency didn’t announced it was coming and when Attorney General Merrick Garland held his press conference Aug. 11, it began late, he didn’t take questions and he didn’t reveal the reason for the seizure, information that is going to create “enormous controversy and it has.”
Cole said while the Justice Department said it would release the search warrant, “that doesn’t tell you very much.”
“What you want is the affidavit,” he said, explaining that document would explain what the FBI was looking for. “We don’t really know that yet.”
Cole said the nation doesn’t know whether a criminal case is under way, adding the FBI also seized the telephone of U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, who was communicating information to the White House on Jan. 6. Cole said those events might be linked; they might not.
“We just don’t know,” he said, adding he has requested the Justice Department appear before Congress to explain the situation.
Cole said while some people have argued the Justice Department cannot present that information publicly, they have the option of explaining to Intelligence Committees in a confined atmosphere.
“Go explain to somebody why you’ve done something that has never been done before in American history,” he said, adding that tactic wasn’t used against Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden.
Cole’s take: While he doesn’t think there was much danger in the situation, “to be fair, I don’t know.” He said that is why he wants the Justice Department to explain itself before House and Senate committees, heading off speculative talk. He said he also is urging people to avoid drawing conclusions “until you have more information.”