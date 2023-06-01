Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04), Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 3746, the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
“President Biden and Democrats’ needless delays to negotiate a responsible deal to raise the debt limit certainly put our country in a dangerous position,” said Cole. “Indeed, failing to responsibly raise the debt ceiling at all would be disastrous and would devastate the American economy. The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a product of compromise and reflects the realities of divided government, all the while accomplishing real reductions in spending. By passing this bill, House Republicans are keeping the promise to the American people of cutting spending year over year while giving an appropriate increase to defense spending and without cutting money for veterans.