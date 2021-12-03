Cole’s statement on House passage of continuing resolution
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 6119, a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels through February 18, 2022. Cole opposed the measure.
“For nearly a year, Democrats have been so fixated on advancing their radical, multi-trillion-dollar policy priorities that they have failed to make any bipartisan progress on the basic task Congress has to provide full-year funding for the government. With their focus misplaced on making government bigger and putting more money on the taxpayer tab, Democrats haven’t bothered to negotiate with Republicans on fulfilling the fundamental responsibility of adjusting existing annual spending to reflect the needs of the current fiscal year. As a result, Democrats are resorting to yet another short-term resolution that kicks the can down the road likely to another temporary solution. This is truly a failure to govern. Until there is real movement by Democrats to negotiate across the aisle and desire to actually do their jobs for the American people, I will not vote in favor of giving them additional time to do nothing.”