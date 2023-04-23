U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said the House’s Rules Committee will open discussions Tuesday on the nation’s debt ceiling, and he predicts a fight when the issue goes the House floor the next day.

The Oklahoma Republican was explaining the issue Thursday to constituents participating in a telephone town hall. He was commenting on a proposal outlined last week by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that supports a $1.5 trillion increase in the nation’s debt ceiling only if it is coupled with stricter spending controls. McCarthy’s proposals include returning discretionary spending to Fiscal Year 2022 levels then imposing a 1 percent limit on governing spending increases thereafter. Other proposals include returning unspent money from COVID-19 relief bills, undoing the president’s green energy tax credits, reversing $80 billion in new funding to the IRS, eliminating President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, setting new work requirements for food stamp and Medicaid recipients and opening up new areas for fossil fuel production and mining.

