WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1808, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.
Cole voted against the legislation, as did all other members of Oklahoma's U.S. House delegation.
The legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer, possession or import of most semi-automatic weapons (some weapons would be "grandfathered in"; others are used by military, law enforcement or retired law enforcement). The resolution passed the House late Friday on a 217-213 with two Republicans voting for the measure and five Democrats voting against it.
“H.R. 1808 constitutes the greatest attack on the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners that I have seen during my time in Congress, and I vehemently oppose it,” said Cole. “More importantly though, the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution does not allow Congress to take away that right. As I have said before, I believe that any effort to address gun violence must be deliberative and open and must ensure that constitutional rights are preserved for all Americans. Sadly, this bill does not meet that test and instead tramples on the rights of law-abiding Americans.”
Cole also spoke against consideration of the resolution in the House Rules Committee earlier Friday, criticizing what he said was action to ban a broad group of firearms, including some of the most popular firearms on the market.
"I will not vote to take away the right to bear arms from the 99.9 percent of gun owners who are law-abiding citizens," he said, reiterating the Second Amendment does not allow Congress to take away that right.
"I believe this bill is deeply misguided. I have been clear that I believe that any effort to address gun violence must be deliberative and open and must ensure that constitutional rights are preserved for all Americans. Sadly, this measure does not meet that test.
It is also clear that this bill will not pass the Senate and will not become law. The Majority certainly is aware of that fact. But once again, we are here on a deeply partisan, deeply divisive and ultimately pointless messaging exercise."