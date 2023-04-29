WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, has reintroduced the Protect American Election Administration Act that he said will protect states' rights to govern election processes.

If enacted, the legislation would block the private takeover of government election administration, protect individual states' voting laws, prevent private funding for ballot harvesting or curing, and prevent the use of election infrastructure to conduct ideologically motivated voter outreach campaigns.

