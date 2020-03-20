Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, announced his decision Thursday to self-quarantine until March 27. The action comes in response to news that a Republican Member of Congress tested positive for COVID-19.
But, he said he will remain in contact with constituents through alternate means.
“On Wednesday evening, I was informed by the Attending Physician of Congress that my friend Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for COVID-19. While I have no symptoms and feel fine, I was around him for an extended period last week. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the doctor’s instructions to self-quarantine until March 27,” Cole said.
“During this time, I remain fully engaged in the U.S. response to this coronavirus, and operations in my offices continue. As Congress considers the next steps for legislation to help the American people during this crisis, I encourage all Oklahomans and Americans to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. For the health and safety of us all, continue taking seriously the precautions outlined by the President’s Coronavirus Task Force and the guidance of our local and state leaders and health authorities. Remain vigilant in washing your hands, disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, cover your mouth when you cough, stay home and away from others when you’re sick and avoid groups of more than 10 people. We can and will get through this together.”
Cole’s staff is operating entirely by telework. All calls are forwarded to (405) 329-6500. Emails sent on Cole’s website are monitored and returned (cole.house.gov/contact/email).
In addition, Cole will continue to provide updates on Facebook (facebook.com/TomColeOK04), on Twitter (twitter.com/TomColeOK04) and through his e-newsletter (cole.house.gov/contact/newsletter).