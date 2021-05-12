Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, Oklahoma 4th Dist. Rep. Tom Cole introduced legislation related to a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision to help shore up law enforcement jurisdictional flaws found in its wake.
Cole brought forth a bill to the U. S. House of Representatives to authorize and allow the Chickasaw and Cherokee nations and the State of Oklahoma to find agreement and compact without federal government involvement. Its intent is to immediately address the issues facing law enforcement as a result of the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, according to a statement from Cole.
“Consistent with the diligent work done and progress made with state and tribal partners, this legislation does not mandate how Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation and the Cherokee Nation should come to agreement,” Cole said. “Instead, the legislation would give them an avenue to decide independently, rightly ensuring that any decision directly affecting Oklahoma or these tribes is made at the state and local level. Oklahomans are the best suited for making decisions that affect their own unique communities.”
Cole said the bill’s introduction followed several months of “serious and productive conversations” with law enforcement throughout his district.
“This legislation would provide an immediate solution to the urgent issues facing law enforcement, giving them clarity to enforce the law, keep dangerous criminals behind bars and ensure justice is served,” he said.
If enacted, the legislation could be amended to include any other tribal nations who wish to compact with the State of Oklahoma.
The bill is expected to address immediate issues facing law enforcement in regards to jurisdictional issues.
In its wording, the bill notes the importance as a tool compacts serve for tribal self-determination and the avoidance of jurisdictional disputes within Indian Country. Prior successful intergovernmental agreements on policing, taxation, child welfare, gaming, hunting and fishing and other matters are cited.
In general, the compacts would allow the State to exercise its criminal jurisdiction in accordance with its laws over offenses committed by or against Native Americans with the reservation of the tribal nation to the same extents as the State courts have jurisdiction over and its laws apply to offenses committed elsewhere within the State, according to Section 6 of the bill. It would allow for concurrent jurisdiction and would allow for negotiation over the geographic boundaries to exercise jurisdiction.
The bill allows for either party to revoke the compact upon not less than one year of written notice to the other party.
Nothing in the proposed bill waives tribal sovereignty or infringes on tribal rights afforded under federal treaties.