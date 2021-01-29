Lawton and Cache high schoolers are among the 21 students that U.S. Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, nominated from the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma for entry into U.S. military academies.
The United States service academies provide for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers for the United States Armed Forces. The academies that receive congressionally nominated students include the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Mackenzie Thomas, MacArthur High School, was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Other nominees to West Point were: Luke Churchwell, Eisenhower High School; Alexis De Luna, MacArthur High School; Jackson Permenter, Cache High School; Elena Price, Eisenhower High School.
Applications still are being considered by the selection committees for potential admission, Cole said.
“Each year, it is a great privilege to recommend young leaders from the Fourth District of Oklahoma for potential appointment to one of our nation’s distinguished military academies,” said Cole. “This year, I am honored to nominate 21 of the best and brightest students from our communities. Their willingness and desire to answer the call of duty and serve on behalf of our country is truly inspiring, and we can all draw strength from their patriotism.”