Three Lawton and Cache high school graduates have accepted appointments to one of the U.S. military service academies, U.S. Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, said.
Joseph Kelly, Eisenhower High School, and Heyward Hutson, Cache High School, accepted appointments to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, while Sydney Gunter, MacArthur High School, accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cole nominated the students for appointment in December.
“These exceptional young leaders could pursue numerous career paths, yet they nobly and selflessly chose to answer the call to serve our nation with their talents and intelligence,” Cole said. “I was honored to play a small part in their journey by nominating each of them for potential appointment. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives this fall, I know they will continue to make their families, communities and our state incredibly proud.”