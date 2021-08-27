U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe issued statements late Thursday condemning the attack in Afghanistan that killed U.S. military personnel, while injuring others.
“I am deeply saddened and distraught by the tragic loss of at least 12 of our brave service members, who were killed in the line of duty while evacuating innocent Americans and Afghanis from the evil clutches of the Taliban,” said Cole, R-Oklahoma, in a statement.
“In the response to the horrific and despicable attack that occurred at the Kabul Airport today (Thursday), America must quickly deliver justice to those who planned and executed it. Moreover, Congress must conduct an immediate investigation into the policies and decisions of the Biden Administration that led to this tragic loss of life. In my opinion, this avoidable tragedy was a direct consequence of the faulty assumptions and the poor execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal strategy devised and implemented by the Biden Administration.
“Make no mistake, both ISIS-K and the Taliban are terrorist organizations, and left unchecked, this likely will not be the last attack in the region. The betrayal of the people of Afghanistan is the worst betrayal of a country and a people by a western power since Munich in 1938. President Biden must act like Commander in Chief and take the necessary actions to protect our troops, allies and our country from the terrorist regime.
“This is indeed a dark day. My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with those injured and the families, friends and loved ones of our brave service members who lost their lives while selflessly trying to rescue others. My heart also goes out to the many service members who sought to bring hope and prosperity to the people of Afghanistan these last 20 years. My prayers also remain with our deployed service members who are confronting an impossibly unfair position, never tiring in their relentless professionalism and selflessness to execute their duty, which is why they are the best in the world.”
Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also condemned the attacks.
“I call on President Biden to hold accountable those who are responsible for — as well as those who enabled — today’s (Thursday’s) murderous attack in Kabul. President Biden alone made a strategic decision, and that decision led to the tragic events today. We must do everything we can to protect against the loss of even more innocent lives.
“Right now, thousands of Americans and even more eligible Afghan partners are still trying to leave Afghanistan. They, along with our brave troops, cannot trust the new Taliban government with our security, especially against terrorist groups, some of which the Taliban have liberated and some of which they have enabled. Unfortunately, given the ongoing failure in U.S. civilian leadership, we are likely to see more terrorist attacks in the future — so it’s more urgent than ever that President Biden exhaust all resources and utilize all avenues to quickly and safely evacuate those who are still on the ground until the job is done, even if it goes beyond Aug. 31.
“There are no good words for what happened in Kabul today, but it is heartbreaking and tragic. Kay and I are praying for those killed and wounded today, especially for the families of the American service members who died heroes, trying to save innocent lives during the terribly difficult mission they’ve been assigned.”