WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, was inducted into the National Service Hall of Fame by Voices for National Service Wednesday for his longstanding support of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors.

“From helping disadvantaged youth, responding to natural disasters, improving health services and much more, most Americans’ lives have been touched by those who selflessly donate their time and resources to serve for National Service organizations,” Cole said, adding he was honored by the induction. “Because of this, I understand the importance of championing and providing the resources for these programs to continue serving our communities and recruiting members.”

