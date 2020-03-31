U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s Office offered some provisions of the CARES ACT passed Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives:
• Provides direct financial relief through one-time tax rebate checks: $1,200 for every American with income at or below $75,000 and $2,400 per married couple along with $500 per child. Assistance is reduced for those earning between $75,000-$99,000 and ends at $99,000.
• $260 billion to expand unemployment benefits for workers affected by COVID-19
• $340 billion for emergency supplemental funding for public health response: $117 billion for hospitals and veterans’ health care; $45 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund; $16 billion for the Strategic National Stockpile to procure personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical supplies for federal and state efforts; $4.3 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; $11 billion for vaccines, therapeutics and other medical needs; $150 billion for state and local governments, with no states getting less than $1.5 billion.
• Provides support for small businesses: $350 billion to establish Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and help keep workers on the payroll; $10 billion for Small Business Administration (SBA) emergency grants up to $10,000 to help small businesses cover operating costs; $17 billion for SBA to cover six months of payments for small businesses with existing loans.
• For the credit reporting industry: Consumers will be shielded from a negative credit report if they have an agreement with a lender to delay payments or make partial payments.
• On student loans: Creates a new tax benefit for student loan borrowers whose employers help them pay off their debt. Companies can pay up to $5,250 of an employee’s student loan payments each year on a tax-free basis.
• Provides $9.5 billion in emergency aid for the agriculture industry and replenishes $14 billion in spending authority to the Agriculture Department’s Commodity Credit Corporation.
• Allocates $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees for the airlines. This also will benefit eligible businesses “approved to perform inspection, repair, replace, or overhaul services, and ticket agents.” “Ticket agents” refers to travel agents who book flights.
• Provides for rapid coverage of preventive services and vaccines for COVID-19: Free coverage without cost-sharing of a vaccine within 15 days for COVID-19 that has in effect a rating of “A” or “B” in the current recommendations of the United States Preventive Services Task Force or a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
Provisions related to Indian Country include:
• Healthcare: $1.032 billion for the Indian Health Service (IHS) Services Account, which includes up to $65 million for electronic health record stabilization and support; $125 million for IHS facilities; at least $450 million distributed to Direct Service Tribes and Self-Governance Tribes.
• Public Health: $1.5 billion for CDC grants and cooperative agreements of which Indian Tribes, Tribal Organizations, and Urban Indian Health Organizations are eligible to apply; minimum of $125 million in set-aside funding for tribes and tribal organizations under CDC (for surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications and other preparedness and response activities); minimum of $15 million in set-aside funding for tribes and tribal organizations under Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; minimum of $15 million from the Public Health Service and Social Services Emergency Fund; minimum of $15 million telehealth and rural health activities set-aside funding for tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations or health service providers under Health Resources and Services Administration; extension of the Special Diabetes Program for Indians and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program through Nov. 30.
• Housing: $453 million for Indian Affairs Operation of Indian Programs until Sept. 30; $300 million under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act; $200 million for Native American Housing Block Grants; $100 million for Indian Community Development Block Grant; $5 million for Office of Public and Indian Housing; $4.5 million for tribal domestic violence shelters through the Family Violence and Prevention Services Act; $900 million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP).
• Nutrition: $100 million for the Food Distribution Program for Indians Reservations; $50 million for facility improvements and equipment upgrades; $50 million for additional food purchases; $20 million for Older Americans Act, Tribal Nutrition Program; provides funds for the delivery of nutrition services to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and native Hawaiian elders; $8.8 billion for Child Nutrition Programs.
• Education: $69 million for operation of Indian Education Programs until Sep. 30; minimum $20 million for tribal colleges and universities; $3 billion for Child Care and Development Block Grant; for the Education Stabilization Fund: $153,750,000 set aside from the Education Stabilization Fund for programs operated or funded by the Bureau of Indian Education and $1.046 billion for Parts A and B of Title III, Parts A and B of Title V, and subpart (A)(4) of Title VII of the Higher Education Act; access to Institute of Museum and Library Services grants, including $50 million to expand digital network access, purchase internet accessible devices, and provide technical support services.
• Economic relief authorizations: The Coronavirus Relief Fund authorizes $8 billion for tribal governments; Coronavirus Economic Stabilization Act of 2020 provides $454 billion for loans, loan guarantees and investments supporting the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities to eligible businesses, states and municipalities; Keeping American Workers Paid and Employed Act makes tribes eligible for the Small Business Act Paycheck Protection Program; Emergency Unemployment Relief for Governmental Entities and Nonprofit Organizations, allowing the federal government to pay a 50 percent reimbursement for the cost of unemployment compensation; Economic Injury Disaster Loans grants; Health Professions Workforce Program; Nursing Workforce Development Amendments; National Emergency Educational Waivers; priority for Geriatrics Education and Training Grants for applicants with programs or activities that are expected to serve older adults in Indian Tribes or Tribal Organizations.