U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, said he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s tweet last week calling for a boycott of Goodyear tires.
Trump indicated he was responding to reports about what a Goodyear employee said was a company training presentation which shows a “zero” tolerance for some types of attire, to include those supporting Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and MAGA attire. Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride were acceptable, according to the slide. Goodyear corporate officials released a statement last week saying they ask workers to refrain from workplace expressions that support political campaigning for any candidate or political party, and advocacy that falls outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues.
In response to the initial story, Trump posted a Tweet saying “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES” because of the company’s ban on MAGA hats, also saying “Get better tires for far less! (This is what Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”
“I disagree strongly with what the president had to say,” Cole said, adding it was “inappropriate” to call for a boycott of an American company that provides more than 60,000 jobs, more than 2,000 in Lawton, and he sent a note to Trump’s chief of staff stating that position.
Cole said despite his opposition, he acknowledges people have “different opinions on what appropriate attire is,” particularly with political statements. He said while he is not familiar with the details of Goodyear’s policy, he understands feelings about different groups.
“All I say is, be consistent in whatever you do,” he said, adding other entities have clear boundaries for political statements. “It needs to be equal for everybody.”
Cole said it still is inappropriate to boycott a business, and he made the point with Trump’s chief of staff that a majority of the Goodyear workforce in Lawton is supportive of the president.
“We’re in an election season; people get heated,” he said. “I wish the president hadn’t said this.”