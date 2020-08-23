Congressional leaders could have an agreement on a new COVID-19 stimulus package by Sept. 30, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said.
The Oklahoma Republican made his prediction late last week during a teleconference with reporters, where he offered an update on negotiations for new federal funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also offering an update on problems with the U.S. Postal System, changes that Republicans said already were in the works but Democrats say were calculated to disrupt absentee voting during the 2020 presidential election.
Cole he believes an agreement on stimulus funding will occur before the Nov. 3 general election. Noting “I thought we would have an agreement before now,” Cole said the next logical timeframe is Sept. 30, when Congress will have to put a Continuing Resolution in place to keep government operating through the end of the year.
“That’s a must-pass piece of legislation,” he said, of the resolution. “If we want to come to a deal, that’s where we can attach things that will pass. I’d like it to be sooner.
“I think it would be a gigantic mistake for Congress to go home at the end of September without another relief package. It is political malpractice on both sides.”
While Cole said both sides share blame, he is critical of Democratic legislators who are stymieing the process. Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand for Republicans to commit to at least $2 trillion before she would return to the table was unreasonable.
Cole said initial federal actions taken to cope with the effects of the COVID0-19 pandemic were done easily with bipartisan support, adding “most Democrats and Republicans” voted for most of the bills that injected $3 trillion into the U.S. economy.
“We moved four bills in eight weeks,” he said.
Cole said progress stopped at the end of May when Republicans wanted to pause to see the impact of funds already allocated, explaining more than half of the $3 trillion has not been spent. He said about half of the state, local and tribal money hasn’t been spent, noting funding in a lot of states “is just starting to get out of the door.”
This time around, Senate leaders submitted a $1 trillion package while the Trump Administration, in negotiations with Democrats, added $150 billion for state, local and tribal governments, and money to help schools reopen. Cole said while Republicans initially wanted to lower additional unemployment compensation to $200, they agreed to raise it to $400 while keeping the $600 in place while negotiations continued.
“Democrats would not agree to that,” he said, adding they thought Republicans “would fold and they would get all they wanted” because Republicans would think agreement was essential to the reelection of the president and retaining control of the Senate. “I would argue they overplayed their hand.”
Cole said while he believes the nation needs a fifth supplement bill, it should not be on the magnitude Democrats want. He said the Republican position is focusing on things that already have agreement, then keep negotiating on other things. He said there already is agreement on $100 billion in funding for schools and one-time cash transfers to households making less than $100,000 a year.
Cole also is critical of what he calls a “hysterical overreaction” to changes implemented by the postmaster general because of perceived effects on voters who cast absentee ballots. Cole said the post office handles more than 8 billion pieces of mail each month, compared to an estimated 160 million votes expected to be cast by mail.
He said Louis DeJoy, who has been on the job only two months, has pledged to suspend changes until after the election, changes, Cole added, that were set by his Democratic predecessor. The biggest part of the issue, Cole said, is states which are changing voting systems without allowing enough time for mailing.
“Because of all the hubbub, the Speaker pulled the post office piece out of the current Democratic bill and put it on the floor,” he said, something he predicted would happen Saturday. (The House voted 257-231 Saturday to approve a $25 billion funding package for the U.S. Postal Service.)
That proposal includes additional funding for the post office, Cole said, of what he predicted would be a partisan vote that won’t go anywhere because the Senate is not in session and will not return.
“This is a political stunt,” Cole said, adding criticism of plans to, for the first time, allow the post office to be sued, “It’s a trial lawyer’s dream come true.”
He said while there definitely are reforms and changes to be made within the federal postal system, this bill won’t do it.
“This is frightening people about the ability to vote,” he said.
Cole also made some predictions about what the public might expect at the Republican National Convention this week that, like the Democratic convention, will be done digitally. Cole, a long-time political science instructor, watched the Democratic convention last week and said he didn’t see much of a vision.
“I hope the Republican convention is different,” he said, adding he doesn’t believe either side “has done a good job telling the American people what they want to accomplish in the next four years.
“They’re telling what they don’t like about the other party, but not laying out a very good road map going forward,” he said. “I think I know what a second Trump Administration will be like, but I don’t think they have laid it out very well for the average voter.”