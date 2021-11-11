While Congress has completed one of the four tasks it needs to accomplish by year’s end, passage of other critical legislation will be more difficult, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole predicted Tuesday.
Cole, providing a legislative roundup for constituents who participated in a virtual town hall meeting, said the House was able to win approval of President Biden’s $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill, but that still leaves them dealing with what they are calling the reconciliation bill, something he calls a historically large social spending bill.
The changing nature of that bill reflects negotiations that are having to take place, Cole said, explaining Democratic supporters started out wanting $6 trillion over a decade. That proposal dropped to $3.5 trillion and now stands at about $1.75 trillion, a number Cole calls misleading because of the process used. He said Democrats reduced the size of the bill because they couldn’t even get all the members of their own party on their side, reducing the number of years that programs would last (not the number of programs themselves).
He said while the bill has been pared down, the reality is: it will add to the deficit if all the programs it contains are made permanent. But, negotiations continue, Cole said, explaining a group of moderate Democrats want the Congressional Budget Office score so they know what the bill will cost before they will vote on it.
Even if the bill passes in the House, it must go to the Senate “and it will change in the Senate,” he said, explaining some senators already have expressed concerns. And, because the Senate moves under “very archaic rules,” the Senate parliamentarian could knock out parts of the bill because they don’t align with Senate rules, Cole said.
“We’re a long way from done with this bill,” he said.
Cole said there is a distance to travel for another issue that typically passes in a bipartisan way: the debt ceiling. Pointing to issues between Democrats and Republicans, Cole said passage of the COVID relief bill was done without any Republican support and because Republicans were “dealt out of the proceedings,” Democrats were told “you can do it on your own.” Cole still is predicting passage — eventually.
“A lot of finger pointing and squealing, but at the end of the day, it will get done,” he said.
Cole doesn’t expect resolution by year’s end on another important bill: normal appropriations bills. Cole said the House has passed nine of 12 bills, but the Senate has passed only three. He predicts that by Dec. 3, Congress will vote a continuing resolution to fund government at its existing level. While that saves money, it also means government can’t adjust to changes, Cole said, adding most Republicans want to increase defense spending while cutting discretionary spending. Republicans also are angry about some long-standing items Democrats stripped out of bills, such as the Hyde Amendment (which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions in most instances).
“My guess is: it will get kicked into next year,” Cole said, adding he expects eventual agreement that will include increased defense spending and decreased discretionary spending.