U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole touched on the following topics at last week’s telephone town hall meeting:

Drugs coming across the nation’s southern border: “This is one you can lay squarely at the president’s feet,” Cole said of action Biden took to stop building the border wall and suspending a policy that specifies those coming across the border must have a legitimate reason to be in the U.S. Cole said in most cases, drug cartels have more influence at the border than the U.S. does because government policies hamper action. He said constituents should see some action by May, when an immigration reform bill is expected to come to the House floor. “We have major legislation coming,” he said, adding the president needs to acknowledge the policies he put into place are not working. “It’s not going to change unless he changes policy or, frankly, he is replaced in the next election.”

