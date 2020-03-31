U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, released a statement following the U.S. House of Representatives approval of the CARES Act by voice vote.
Cole could not be present for Friday’s vote because of a physician-recommended self-quarantine after exposure to a colleague with COVID-19.
“It is not lost on me how consequential this legislation is for our nation. Along with many of my colleagues, I wish I could be there in person to voice my support for this historically massive and wide-reaching legislation,” Cole said, in a prepared statement. “But despite many member absences in our chamber, that doesn’t make the House of Representatives any less united in our support of this significant relief package for the American people, who are greatly suffering by no fault of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The natural disaster caused by COVID-19 is unlike any other our nation has encountered in modern history. Its impact is severely felt across the whole of society — causing an unprecedented strain on our public health defenders and medical providers as well as sharp economic losses and unexpected disruptions for Americans of all stripes.
“Hardworking Americans, families, communities, small businesses and numerous industries have been hit hard and fast in a matter of days and weeks. Given the enormous scope of this disaster, its consequences and the damage already done, it is critically important to get help to those Americans facing difficult times. I am encouraged that the CARES Act extends a much needed helping hand.
“To help individuals and families weather this storm, the CARES Act provides financial assistance in the form of direct cash payments and unemployment support. The legislation provides unprecedented help to sustain small businesses and their workers, after many businesses on Main Street have been forced to close their doors to comply with the guidance and orders from federal, state, local and tribal officials.
“For our health workers fighting on the front lines across the nation, this relief package replenishes vital medical supplies like masks, respirators and other equipment. Moreover, it provides reinforcement supplies and resources for state and local response efforts.
“Finally, I worked very hard to ensure tribal nations are equipped to face and fight the unknown challenges ahead with this coronavirus like other state and local authorities. Oklahoma is home to 39 sovereign tribes, and each one plays an invaluable role in the lives and health of their members and surrounding communities. I am proud that this relief package dedicates generous resources specifically for tribal nations to respond.”