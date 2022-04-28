Problems at the U.S. southern border, gas prices and regulations concerning firearms were among the constituent concerns last week when U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole held a telephone town hall meeting.
The Oklahoma Republican answered questions after providing an update on congressional activities. Some of the questions include:
In response from a constituent in Medicine Park about gas prices, Cole said the nation isn’t helpless against rising prices.
“We can do a lot,” he said, adding the nation can take a page from actions in 2006 when energy companies — including those in Oklahoma — expanded the amount of oil the nation was producing.
Cole was blunt, saying the country must adopt a pro-fossil fuel energy approach, something he said the Biden Administration opposes while the Trump Administration was pro-energy. He said the nation must open federal lands for fuel exploration, permitting and drilling. It also must work more closely with its partners, Cole said, explaining the U.S. isn’t energy independent, it is North American energy independent, with Canada producing a large amount of the natural gas used in North America. He said that is why the U.S. should work more closely with its friends to ensure price stability.
“Ending the Keystone Pipeline was an insult and an affront to Canada. They don’t deserve to be treated like this administration and the Obama Administration treated them,” Cole said, adding the nation also must look at other ways to produce power.
That includes nuclear energy, he said, adding the nation hasn’t opened a new nuclear power plant in a long time, in part, because of problems with waste disposal. Cole criticized the Biden Administration for its anti-fossil-fuel stance, adding that he likes the Oklahoma approach that is pro-environment and pro-industry. And, the state is wiling to look at alternatives, he said, noting Oklahoma is second in the nation for wind power. But, state leaders also know you need a mix of fuel sources, which is why Oklahoma’s energy industry represents all but nuclear power.
“That’s not true for the country right now, and that’s a mistake,” he said, of the blend of power sources. “I want us to make rational energy decisions.”
Illegal immigrants
Two residents said they were concerned about the surge of people illegally entering the United States through its southern border.
Cole said he agrees there should be more movement to block those people, adding while that was a priority for the Trump Administration, the current president “chose to reverse that.” But, Cole said Democrats are beginning to break with the administration on Title 42, which allows the nation to expel those who cross the border illegally, including those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
And, Cole said the nation needs to complete a wall on its southern border, adding while it won’t stop everybody, “it will help.” The U.S. also needs to continue its policy of holding those who illegally cross the border in Mexico until their cases are adjudicated. He said the Biden Administration believes in open borders and also believes that is a popular stance.
“It is not,” he said, adding that is why voters in Texas are replacing Democrats with Republicans. “A country needs to be able to protect its own borders. We get to decide who comes and who does not.”
Other questions:
• In response to a question from Lawton about ATF “being tyrannical” with its rules — setting a 90-day comment period, then not taking comments into account — Cole said he thinks the discussion will change after elections in November, explaining NRA supporters now are in the minority. He said voters need more pro-Second Amendment people in the executive branch, adding the nation now has a “misguided emphasis on what controls crime. Criminals obtain weapons illegally all the time.” He said leaders must stop disarming citizens, and also need to better arm police. “When you don’t do those two things, you increase crime,” he said.
• Bringing down the cost of prescription medicines: Cole said that is one reason he works to increase funding for the National Institutes of Health, where half of the country’s research is done. “Research and innovation is the number one way to proceed,” he said.