U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole answered questions posed by constituents at his virtual town hall meeting. The following is a sampling:
Question: What is Congress able to do to build the supply of truckers? The nation is lacking about 800,000 drivers, which is impacting moving things from ports to where it needs to go. Is there anything to help that?
Cole: Cole said there are a number of things Congress can do, to include lowering the age of truck drivers. Right now, truckers must be age 21 or older to drive across state lines. “We probably need to make it 18,” Cole said, adding there are many young people coming out of high school with no plans to attend college and truck driving offers good job potential. Cole said if 18-year-olds are old enough to serve in uniform, they are old enough to drive a truck.
There also are private companies and career technology that train drivers. “We ought to incentivize those people,” Cole said, adding the nation already incentivizes training in other critical areas. He also said while the nation provides funding (Pell grants, for example) to low income students attending college, those programs should be opened to career technology students or those attending certified training programs. “We have a real shortage of blue labor in this country right now,” Cole said, adding both President Obama and President Trump supported expansion of such programs.
Question: What kind of policies can we see come out of Congress that could help us regain some of our manufacturing ability, to manufacture essential goods we need in the United States so we don’t have to rely on adversarial nations such as China?
Cole: Cole said legislators looked at a bill last year to incentivize the relocation of critical industries back to the U.S., with priority given to the computer chip industry. He said the U.S. produces only 20 percent of what it needs and the country is seeing the result. For example, overseas firms cut the manufacture of computer chips used in vehicles because they assumed there would be a drop in demand for vehicles “and there wasn’t.” “That bill could pass the House of Representatives tomorrow,” he said, of the same bipartisan support the Senate showed when passing the bill in 2020.
Cole said the House also had a bipartisan commission (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled out, he noted) looking at pharmaceuticals, an area where the U.S. relies on China and India. While the U.S. does the final assembly, those countries produce the base, Cole said, adding India suspended manufacturing and stopped sending pharmaceuticals to the United States because of COVID-19 and because “they needed it there.” “I’m not being critical of India, but there are certain things we need to keep on hand,” Cole said, adding while the U.S. had stockpiles, that is not the same as having manufacturing capability.
Question: Social Security is Congress’ personal piggy bank. What can we do to force them to stop and to pay back what they’ve stolen?
Cole: Cole said Congress hasn’t stolen anything from Social Security, explaining the reserve built by congressional decisions in 1983 are being drawn down because people are living longer and because more people are relying on the fund — the Baby Boomer Generation, the largest in history, is retiring. “Nobody missed a Social Security check and no one is likely to miss one.” Cole said. He said the Social Security Fund will be exhausted by 2033 and his recommendation is to do what former President Ronald Reagan and congressional leaders of the time did: set a commission to make recommendations. He said Social Security isn’t going anywhere because Americans support it. “I don’t know anyone who wants to cut it,” he said, adding 90 percent of the nation’s seniors don’t live in poverty and Social Security is part of the reason.
Question: Is there nothing Congress can do to stop the situation at the border?
Cole: Charging the problem is “by far the worst it has been in 20 years,” Cole said there is a lot Congress can do, “but Democrats don’t want to.” Cole said the nation must finish border barriers, beef up border patrol numbers, and return to a policy that immigrants must stay in Mexico until U.S. courts determine if they are eligible to enter the country (80 percent are not, he said). Cole said the current situation stems from action Biden took through executive order on his first day in office, suspending construction of the border wall and funding for the border patrol. He said the result has been increase in crime, noting the amount of drugs coming into the country has tripled and human trafficking also is on the rise.
Question: President Biden first denied any knowledge of $450,000 to be given to illegals coming across the border (as settlement for those separated from their families), and now he is defending it. We have military people defending us and giving their lives, and they receive less than that. How do we stop this crooked administration doing some of the things they’re doing now?
Cole: “The president’s initial response was not accurate, to be charitable,” Cole said, of what he described as a situation where people enter the country illegally and immediately have the same rights as do American citizens. He said Congress has options it can pursue, adding many legislators have submitted letters to the Biden Administration opposing the policy and asking for a full accounting. Cole said every congressional tool that Republicans have will be used to counter the policy, adding many Democrats also feel strongly about the issue. “We’ll do everything we can to discourage it,” he said, adding it is wrong to reward illegal behavior “and that’s essentially what this does.”