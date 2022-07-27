Questions about control along the nation’s southern border and the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade were posed by the residents of the U.S. Fourth Congressional District when U.S. Congressman Tom Cole held a telephone town hall meeting last week.
Following is a sample of the questions and Cole’s responses:
Question: What can we and Congress do to get the Biden Administration to “move off the dime on the southern border?”
Cole said stronger action is needed, adding border security has caught 56 illegal immigrants who were on the terrorist watch list and “you don’t know about the ones we don’t catch.” Cole said Title 42 authority is important to the fight because it allows the border patrol to expel people on the basis of their COVID-19 status, something the nation used to return almost 1 million people trying to enter the U.S. illegally. “The most important thing is to send a message in November, get a different House of Representatives,” he said, adding some Congressional Democrats also are breaking with the president on some issues. “The most compelling argument is going to be delivered at the ballot box.”
Responding to a constituent from Ryan who said if the nation took away their desire to come to the U.S., Cole said there has been a lot of discussion on that issue. Cole said the U.S.’s last administration made it difficult to get into the U.S. illegally, and that’s why immigration will become a major issue for Republicans. Cole supports the idea of the courts in Mexico because they are a “good way to gauge whether you have a legitimate reason to enter the country. This administration just doesn’t have a border policy.”
Question: What is the thinking about the effect the recent Roe v. Wade decision will have on mid-terms?
Cole said there is no question the decision “is a huge issue, but what the Supreme Court effectively did was turn the decision back to the states.” Cole predicts the result will be a checkerboard of laws. Conservative Oklahoma had a trigger law that immediately implemented policies that make it difficult to get an abortion except when the life of the mother is at risk, while Blue states such as Colorado will have different laws. Cole said he doesn’t believe the Supreme Court will change its mind, noting the court believes strongly in federalism and letting states make their own decisions. And, he doesn’t expect Congress to make a uniform law. “I don’t think either side will hold 60 votes in the Senate,” he said, of the requirement for Senate passage of any law.
Question: As of the last release of almost 5 million barrels, our national reserve is the lowest since July 1985, and some of this oil is being sent to China instead of being used and refined in the United States. How can this be?
Cole: “It’s a mystery to me,” he said, adding he was against any release from the nation’s strategic reserve because while high prices are inconvenient, “you can still buy gasoline and petroleum products.” Cole said the decision was dangerous, adding President Trump tried to buy oil to fill out the strategic reserve to capacity, but Democrats in Congress blocked his efforts. What the nation’s leaders are selling will have to be replaced, he said, adding the release was politically timed to end just before the election. His solution: “We need to encourage domestic production.”
Question: When will the Republicans release the New Commitment To America?
Cole said the party plans to release that document in September, identifying legislative goals. “It’s being debated and discussed now,” he said, with discussions on issues such as energy, China, a tax policy and what to do in terms of spending. “It will be clearly in front of you before you have to vote in November.”
Question: What do you do about our Second Amendment rights?
“Everything I can,” Cole said, predicting there will be a push this week to ban assault weapons. He said Republicans will be able to stop that push, noting there are some Democrats who agree with them. He said the only bill successfully pushed by Democrats centered on common sense issues: making schools safer, what to do about people who obtain guns illegally, mental health. Cole said almost everyone who owns a weapon uses it appropriately, adding Oklahoma’s congressional delegation is “pretty rock solid” on Second Amendment rights, adding the state has a high percentage of gun ownership, particularly in remote areas where it may take law enforcement longer to respond.