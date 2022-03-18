WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole is accepting entries from high school constituents who plan to enter the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Entries will be accepted through 4 p.m. May 2 for An Artistic Discovery at regional offices, including the Lawton office at 711 SW D, Suite 201, Cole said. The winning entry will be displayed for a year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol.
Sponsored by the Congressional Institute, this nationwide competition is a great opportunity for high school students interested in the arts and looking for an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The annual contest recognizes and encourages artistic talent of young constituents in every congressional district across the nation.
The competition is open to high school students who may enter works in a variety of mediums: painting, drawing, collages, prints, mixed media, photography and computer generated art. Works must be the artist’s original concept and design. Additional criteria and the entry form is available through Cole’s website: cole.house.gov/services/art-competition .
Information is available through Cole’s Lawton office, 357-2131, or Debra Grogis in Cole’s Norman Office at (405) 329-6500.