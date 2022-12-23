Extreme weather conditions have prompted changes at Holiday in the Park in Elmer Thomas Park.
The Lawton Community Theatre Friends and Family performance scheduled this weekend has been canceled, and the Snider Family Exotics petting zoo also has closed for the season.
The Ferris wheel and ice skating rink will remain open for their normal hours: 5-10 p.m. today and 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Skating rink fees are $10 per person with skate rental or $8 for those with their own skates. The Ferris wheel is $10 per person. Visitors are advised to dress warmly and take other precautions because of extreme cold temperatures.
Viridian Coffee will remain open at the Holiday House through the weekend. The holiday lights display will be remain open through Jan. 1. The display is free, but visitors may make donations to help defray costs.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will take down the display Jan. 7-8. Residents who want to volunteer to help may call the chamber at (580) 355-3541.