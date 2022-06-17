The 434th Field Artillery Brigade is one of only five basic training units for the US Army. The brigade sees 60,000 people go from civilian to soldier each year, and command of the brigade is one of the most important jobs on Fort Sill.
On Friday morning, hundreds of members of the brigade, together with a gathered crowd of officers, soldiers and civilians, came to witness a change of command for the 434th.
Col. Daniel Blackmon, the outgoing commander, has seen the unit through the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the changes both related to the pandemic and not, for 2 years. In his speech during the ceremony, Blackmon said that to successfully navigate the rapidly changing world took not only his effort, but the effort of the men and women of the 434th.
“To say it was a Herculean effort would be an understatement,” Blackmon said. “But each of these people was responsible for making it happen.”
Blackmon gave an often-emotional speech, thanking numerous people in the crowd, both in front of and behind him. To the members of the regiment he commanded, he gave high praise.
“Anywhere you go, your leadership will be appreciated,” Blackmon said. “I would be happy to serve with you any time.”
Blackmon will assume new duties on Fort Sill as the incoming Chief of Staff. In that position, he will oversee all staff, both civilian and soldiers, on Fort Sill.
Col. Michael P. Stewart will assume command of the 434th after Blackmon. Stewart has served in the army since 1998, and in that time has seen various commands at Fort Belvoir, Fort Polk and at Fort Sill. He commanded a combat battalion in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve before coming to Fort Sill.
Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper gave opening remarks at the ceremony, stating that he had great confidence in Stewart’s ability to lead the soldiers of the brigade.
“He’s proven his leadership abilities in previous commands,” Kamper said. “And there’s no doubt in my mind we got the right man for this job.”
The ceremony concluded with a speech from Stewart, who started by reciting one of his favorite entries of the F.I.R.E.S 50, a list of fifty words of wisdom and advice for the soldier at Fort Sill.
“If you think you are important try ordering around someone else’s dog,” Stewart said, quoting entry 34 from memory.
Stewart said he looked forward to taking command, leading the soldiers in the “sacred mission” of both the military and of Fort Sill.
The ceremony concluded with Stewart turning to face the members of the brigade he will soon command, watching over the crowd as they sang the “Army Song.”