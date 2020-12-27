The Cohen Veterans Network has partnered with Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, an Oklahoma City-based not-for-profit agency, to offer veterans, active-duty, National Guard and Reserve members, regardless of discharge type, mental health services.
While the brick and mortar building has yet to open because of delays caused by COVID-19, the group is set up for Telehealth operations.
“The projected opening is set for ‘Spring 2021’,” said a foundation spokesperson. “The clinic launched virtually ahead of opening its physical location because of the continued need for mental health services among post 9/11 veterans and military families, especially during the pandemic. Much like everything in 2020, Covid caused some unexpected delays. Fortunately, the clinic already had CVN Telehealth in place and could begin seeing clients face-to-face in a secure digital setting.”
Representatives said services will include client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems.
More than 6,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families, as well as more than 12,000 family members of active-duty service men and women in the area will be eligible for care at the clinic, said Taylor Poindexter, the clinic’s outreach manager.
“We came to an area of Oklahoma where we can have the most impact,” said Poindexter. Lawton has the largest population of veterans, by density, than anywhere else in the state.
In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Lawton location, the new Cohen Clinic will offer tele-health services state-wide to more than 100,000 potential clients. CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where the client can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.
“Our goal for veterans and their families is to help them get back to a better life with client based care,” Clinical Director Amista Chambers. “From those on Medicaid or Veterans benefits to the poorest veteran, payment will not be a barrier. Care comes first.”
Poindexter, a retired Command Sgt. Maj., said the group has also partnered with the Veterans Administration to help fill gaps in veterans mental healthcare. He said every employ at the clinic has went through military competency training to help better understand veterans.
“Everyone at the clinic is passionate about providing the best care possible,” said Poindexter. “We want to make sure our vets have healthy and happy lives.”
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock located at 4202 W. Lee in Lawton. Call (580)771-2662 or email cvn@red-rock.com to schedule an appointment.