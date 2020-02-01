The Cohen Veterans Network, a nonprofit, philanthropic organization, has donated $6 million to open the newest Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Lawton. The facility is scheduled to open this summer.
Steven Cohen established his foundation in honor of his son, a Marine veteran. Cohen donated an original sum of $275 million to create a network of 25 of the traditional outpatient mental health clinics across the country. Once completed, Lawton’s clinic will mark the 18th such facility the foundation has established.
The Lawton clinic will be the only such clinic in Oklahoma. It was chosen for its ability to serve the highest density of veterans, according to Anthony Hassan, the CEO of The Cohen Veterans Network.
Hassan is a veteran and a mental health professional himself, two of the reasons he accepted the position to lead the organization.
“The clinics that are already up and running are doing great. The impact we’re having across the country in these communities has been fabulous. In some places the demand we had projected has almost doubled, which makes me wonder what was going on before we arrived,” Hassan said.
The clinic will bring in a minimum of 15 new jobs when it opens, though Hassan expects that number to grow. The facility expects to serve between 300 to 500 veterans and family members within the first year, with a total of 5,000 individual clinic visits.
All post-9/11 veterans who have served in the United States Armed Services, regardless of role while in uniform or discharge status are eligible for care. Veteran and active duty family members including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children and caregivers are also eligible.
There is no cost for the care for those who don’t have insurance.
The clinic will bill patient’s insurance if they have it, but any funds collected go into furthering the clinic’s cause.
“We are really proud to be bringing this to Lawton,” Hassan said.
The facility is planned for an area near West Lee.