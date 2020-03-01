Cocaine, Heroin & Methamphetamine
What is cocaine?
•Made from the leaves of the coca plant, cocaine is. a powerfully addictive stimulant.
•It looks like a fine, white, crystal powder or white rock form.
•It can be snorted, injected or smoked.
Long-term effects depending on method of use:
•Smoking: cough, asthma, respiratory distress, and higher risk of infections like pneumonia.
•Oral: severe bowel decay from reduced blood flow.
•Injection: higher risk for contracting HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases, skin or soft tissue infections, scarring and/or collapsed veins.
What is heroin?
{&bullet}An opioid drug made from morphine, heroin is a natural substance taken from the seed pod of the various opium poppy plants grown in Southeast and Southwest Asia, Mexico and Colombia.
{&bullet}Heroin can be a white or brown powder, or a black sticky substance known as black tar heroin.
•Heroin can be injected, snorted or smoked.
Long-term effects:
•Insomnia.
•Collapsed veins from injections.
•Damaged tissues inside the nose from snorting.
•Infection of the heart lining and valves.
•Abscesses.
•Constipation and stomach cramping.
•Liver and kidney disease.
{&bullet}Lung complications, including pneumonia.
•Mental disorders such as depression and antisocial personality.
What is methamphetamine?
•Methamphetamine is a stimulant that is usually used as a white, bitter-tasting powder or pill.
•Crystal methamphetamine is a form that looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks.
•Methamphetamine can be injected, snorted, ingested or smoked.
Long-term effects:
•Extreme weight loss.
•Severe dental problems.
•Intense itching leading to skins sores from scratching.
•Anxiety.
•Confusion.
•Sleeping problems.
•Violent behavior.
•Paranoia and hallucinations.
- Source: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs