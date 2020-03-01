Cocaine, Heroin & Methamphetamine

What is cocaine?

•Made from the leaves of the coca plant, cocaine is. a powerfully addictive stimulant.

•It looks like a fine, white, crystal powder or white rock form.

•It can be snorted, injected or smoked.

Long-term effects depending on method of use:

•Smoking: cough, asthma, respiratory distress, and higher risk of infections like pneumonia.

•Oral: severe bowel decay from reduced blood flow.

•Injection: higher risk for contracting HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases, skin or soft tissue infections, scarring and/or collapsed veins.

What is heroin?

{&bullet}An opioid drug made from morphine, heroin is a natural substance taken from the seed pod of the various opium poppy plants grown in Southeast and Southwest Asia, Mexico and Colombia.

{&bullet}Heroin can be a white or brown powder, or a black sticky substance known as black tar heroin.

•Heroin can be injected, snorted or smoked.

Long-term effects:

•Insomnia.

•Collapsed veins from injections.

•Damaged tissues inside the nose from snorting.

•Infection of the heart lining and valves.

•Abscesses.

•Constipation and stomach cramping.

•Liver and kidney disease.

{&bullet}Lung complications, including pneumonia.

•Mental disorders such as depression and antisocial personality.

What is methamphetamine?

•Methamphetamine is a stimulant that is usually used as a white, bitter-tasting powder or pill.

•Crystal methamphetamine is a form that looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks.

•Methamphetamine can be injected, snorted, ingested or smoked.

Long-term effects:

•Extreme weight loss.

•Severe dental problems.

•Intense itching leading to skins sores from scratching.

•Anxiety.

•Confusion.

•Sleeping problems.

•Violent behavior.

•Paranoia and hallucinations.

- Source: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

