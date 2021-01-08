Caught with 204 grams of cocaine, investigators said a 29-year-old California woman claimed she’d brought it with her because “she couldn’t trust the tweakers she lived with.”
Chelsea Marie Joves, of Fairfield, Calif., made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate.
Joves was arrested Dec. 20, 2020, following a traffic stop on Interstate 44. After being clocked driving 75 in a 55 miles per hour zone, she exited onto Cache Road and was pulled over. According to the probable cause affidavit, Joves was the passenger and she and the driver were acting nervous and she was very “jumpy.” A search of the car was conducted.
Investigators found several small jars of marijuana and in Joves’ bag, four baggies containing 204 grams of cocaine were discovered, the affidavit states. She admitted the cocaine was hers to investigators and said she’d brought it from her California home because “she couldn’t trust the tweakers she lived with.” Tweakers is a derogatory term used about methamphetamine addicts.
Joves is being held on $50,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. April 29 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.