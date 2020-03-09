DUNCAN — Cowpokes across Southwest Oklahoma are preparing their taste buds for a throwdown like no other next month in Duncan.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center (CTHC) will host its first Cowboys and Cobbler Throwdown on April 4, and according to Toni Hopper, it’s sure to be the freshest — and tastiest — event this spring.
While on a recent trip to California, Hopper stumbled across an apple pie competition and knew she wanted to recreate it back in Duncan, Okie style.
“We’ve got lots of chili cook-offs, but there’s not been a cobbler throwdown that I know of,” said Hopper, communications and exhibits director at CTHC.
Filled with fruit and topped with a sweet, crumbly crust, cobbler has been a staple dessert in the West for generations — and the throwdown will uphold its traditional taste.
Bakers must enter a homemade, true cobbler dish; Dutch oven cobbler and standard pies will not be accepted.
“It should be something like what Grandma made,” Hopper said.
And don't worry, there will be ice cream.
“In the words of cowboy Mike Nelson, who serves on the CTHC Board (of Directors), ‘It’s a sin to serve cobbler without ice cream,’” said Hopper.
Attendees can purchase a minimum of five cobbler samples for $5; additional samples are $1 each.
Beloved Cyril cowboy poet Jay Snider will emcee the event. Cobbler judging starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by Quick Draw Cowboy Poetry at 2:30.
“It’s going to be fast, you just get up there and do your poem and then the next person takes a turn,” Hopper explained. “It’s first-come, first-serve, anyone who wants to share their work is welcome.”
Attendees can enjoy the sounds of local musicians, including Duncan musician Duane Paul at 2 p.m. and Gary S. Pratt, who will give a cowboy concert from 3-5 p.m.
Cobbler prize winners in four categories will be announced during an intermission, including judged awards and a People’s Choice Award.
CTHC is accepting cobbler registrations through March 27 in two divisions: youth, 10 to 17; and adult, 18 and older. There is no charge to enter, though late registrations will be accepted through April 2, with a $20 fee. Forms are available at onthechisholmtrail.com and in the CTHC lobby.
Weather permitting, CTHC will host the throwdown outside. There will be activities for all ages indoors, including “selfie” spots and scavenger hunts.
CTHC heritage herd longhorns that walked the Chisholm Trail during the state centennial in 2007 will also be on hand for viewing and photo ops.
Throughout the day, attendees can also watch a trailer for the newest film produced by the Chickasaw Nation, “The Chickasaw Rancher.”
With the introduction of the heritage center’s new executive director, Scott Metelko, the public can expect quite a few new, free events this year.
“We’ve typically done more of the bigger events,” Hopper said, “but we want to start incorporating more of the smaller events. We’ve got lots of great ideas on our calendar for 2020.”
CTHC will host a free cowboy movie night starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the center’s theater, which seats 50. The evening also will help kick off Oklahoma Museums Week, March 15-21.
For more information, call 252-6692 or go to onthechisholmtrail.com.