All About Understanding, a newly formed nonprofit, is accepting donations for an upcoming clothing giveaway.
Donations of socks, gloves, hats and other clothing, may be dropped off at Ice Tres Barbershop, westside Country Mart, Brims and Accessories in Cache Road Square, the Comanche County Health Department on South Sheridan Road, and Communication Federal Credit Union on Southwest 17th Street, until Nov. 30.
The clothing giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. James Baptist Church, 714 SW 45th, in the old Country Club Heights Elementary School. COVID guidelines will be enforced at the giveaway.