GRANITE — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a Thursday afternoon wreck in Greer County blamed on following too closely.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Dennis W. Tarvis, 51, of Hobart, was admitted to Elkview General Hospital in fair condition with arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Tarvis was driving an Indian motorcycle eastbound on Oklahoma 9 shortly after 4 p.m. when he took evasive action to keep from hitting a slowing eastbound Toyota Avalon driven by Avery A. Eeds, Trooper Justin Wheeler reported. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right and wrecked a little under 2 miles west of Granite. Tarvis was not wearing a helmet.
Eeds, 67, of Elk City, was not injured.
The trooper reported the wreck was caused by Tarvis following too closely behind the Toyota.