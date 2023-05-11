Although cleared by a Comanche County jury in January following trial for a count of first-degree murder, a Lawton man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for having a gun he wasn’t supposed to have.

On Wednesday, Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Frank Alexander Cooper III, 38, of Lawton, to serve 30 years in prison after being convicted of being a felony in possession of a weapon, records indicate. He receives credit for time served but was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

