Just call it a cleaning plan on steroids.
Students and staff members are returning to school this month after administrators spent most of the summer making and refining plans for a year designed to provide quality educational opportunities while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. Some of those plans center on cleaning protocols, and superintendents say while their maintenance staffs already had cleaning procedures, COVID-19 means taking those guidelines to a new level.
“We’ve ramped up our sanitation,” said Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance, of methods his district will employ for a school year that begins Thursday.
Hance said that means actions such as cleaning classrooms and other high touch surfaces on a regular basis, while school buses will be cleaned in the morning and afternoon, before routes are run.
Cache Public Schools also will have virtual days (all students will attend school that day virtually) every other week, allowing deep cleaning to be conducted while student are off campus. That cleaning will include the use of an electrostatic fogger and a cleaning machine that uses UV light and filters to kill pretty much any airborne substance (it also kills lice), a device already being used by governmental agencies and by the University of Oklahoma to clean its dorms.
Hance said Cache had a head start on its cleaning protocols because it started buying supplies earlier this year. The district needed that head start because school districts and everyone else needing supplies is facing the same dilemma: skyrocketing prices and long waits for delivery because of increased demand.
Cache’s cleaning protocols are in addition to steps it will implement among students to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition to encouraging students to use hand sanitizer throughout the day, students will not be allowed to share supplies in the classroom. The district also is imposing a 72-hour quarantine period for items being returned to campus that cannot be sanitized, such as library books.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said cleaning and deep cleaning will be priorities for the district as students prepare to return to campuses Aug. 24.
Jose Guadarrama, LPS custodial facilities supervisor, said maintenance staff members will be cleaning and disinfecting environmental surfaces on a daily basis, especially frequently touched surfaces, desks, counter tops, door knobs, computer key boards, phones, facet handles and restrooms. In school buses, staff will clean high-touch areas, including the tops of seats and handrails, every time a load of students is delivered to their schools (meaning multiple cleanings per day for buses that run multiple routes).
On a broader scale, Hime said the district will use sprayers — similar to devices that gardeners and landscapers use to spray for weeds and pests — for routine cleaning. Fogging machines will be used in high traffic areas. Deeper cleanings will be done in the evenings, after students have left for the day, Hime said, adding the district already has janitorial staff members who work on campuses in the evening.
Cleaning will be supplemented with a strong emphasis on washing hands, which is why the district installed sanitizer dispensers in all classrooms and common areas. Desks will be wiped down each time students change classes, while one adjustment made for social distancing purposes will help with cleaning: secondary students won’t be using their lockers this school year.
Lawton will be going through “a lot of disinfectant,” Hime said, acknowledging school districts have been stockpiling supplies to meet needs in the coming school year.
Indiahoma Public Schools Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said her school got a head start on its cleaning before students returned to campus.
“We’ve been deep cleaning all summer,” Voegeli said, adding measures don’t stop there. “Our maintenance team cleans all day long. They clean the doorknobs and they fog when they can, you know, during the day. But at the end of the day, they will fog every classroom and deep clean them.”
Voegeli said teachers are part of the process, noting those with students using ChromeBooks will disinfect the devices. Restrooms will be cleaned throughout the day and buses will be fogged with disinfectant at the end of the day so “they’re ready to go again.” To lessen one problem area, water fountains were shut off; instead, students will be provided fresh water from cups or bottles. Staff members also will encourage students to “wash, wash, wash, wash.”
“We have lots of disinfectant for the kids,” Voegeli said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re trying to keep staff, faculty and students safe.”
Disinfecting and deep cleaning go hand-in-hand with other guidelines outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Return to Learn Oklahoma plan and adjusted for specific districts.
For example, a Cache policy asks parents to screen children at home to ensure students don’t come to school sick or if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or more (students with temperatures may not return until they have been fever free for 24 hours, without the use of drugs). The district also will conduct random temperature checks throughout the day.
Hime said COVID-19 has changed the school dynamic, explaining that for decades, it was common for parents to send their children to school when they were mildly sick or had a slight temperature. That’s no longer the normal practice for students or adults, he said.
“Being sick: that will change,” Hime said, explaining parents, students and staff won’t know if they have a mild cold, allergies or COVID-19.
Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan said while his district is relying on parents to do self-checks of their children, it also is implementing secondary scanning at its school sites. The district provided 2,500 digital thermometers for students to take home for use, and teachers were provided with thermometers so students can be screened as much as possible.
“The problem is: it is impossible to screen every child, so we’re relying on our parents as much as possible,” Deighan said, adding adult staff members will be screened daily.
Hime said any action Lawton Public Schools takes is subject to change because COVID-19 is a moving target, explaining that a number of details “known” about children and COVID-19 have changed. In June, some studies indicated children may not spread COVID-19 and got the virus less frequently than adults. Now, science indicates many students are asymptomatic, Hime said, adding that is why Lawton emphasizes masks for youths in common areas such as hallways.
“This will change,” he said, of how schools adapt to evolving facts.