A housekeeping contractor at The Constitution is in jail on misdemeanor charges from what began with disturbing behavior and ended with her crashing into a pole near City Hall.
Lawton Police Officer Craig McAlhaney stated he was called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to The Constitution, 102 SW 3rd, regarding a physical disturbance. Angelina Michelle Mason was in a white Dodge Journey in the parking lot.
When asked what happened, “she was talking in circles, repeating the same statements, agitated, raising her voice, and paranoid,” the probable cause affidavit states. She said she worked in housekeeping, however, bystanders said they didn’t know who she was.
When asked to leave the property, Mason got into the vehicle but hesitated to leave, according to McAlhaney. When told again to leave and not return, she backed out, almost struck the south wall of the building and drove off eastbound “at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit states.
Mason returned moments later at a high rate of speed, facing west in front of the awning where police were speaking with witnesses, McAlhaney stated. Another officer ordered her to leave but when she refused, he told her to put the Dodge in park. The officer reached in to put it in park and she sped out of the parking lot and ran the stop sign at Southwest 3rd Street and C Avenue, according to the affidavit. Officers pursued and McAlhaney stated she ran through three red lights while traveling westbound on Southwest C Avenue.
While traveling up to 70 miles per hour, once she reached the intersection with Southwest 9th Street, Mason tried to turn south. However, due to the speed, she crashed into a pole and came to rest partially on its side, the affidavit states. After crawling out of the crashed vehicle, she tried to run away before being taken into custody for disturbing the peace, resisting police, eluding police and reckless driving, according to investigators.
Witnesses at The Constitution said Mason had grabbed an employee by the shoulders from behind and had been seen walking around with a hammer behind her back.
Mason, 27, of Geronimo, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting/eluding police as well as traffic citations, records indicate.
Held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2,500 combined bond for the two counts plus traffic violations, she returns to court at 1:15 p.m. March 30 for her judgment and sentence.