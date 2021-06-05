A case slated to decide the fate of a 47-year-old Lawton man accused of hitting his niece in the face and head with the claw end of a hammer during a 2019 assault was dismissed the day it was to go to trial.
District Judge Gerald Neuwirth dismissed a felony case against Jason Eugene Orr for allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court records indicate the alleged victim in the crime failed to appear to testify. She had been served a subpoena.
The charge against Orr was dismissed without prejudice, records indicate. The State has the option to refile the charge.
Orr was accused of assaulting his niece with a claw hammer several times in her face and head area in June 2019.
Orr has been released from jail.