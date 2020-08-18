DUNCAN — Duncan Public Schools quarantined a class after COVID-19 exposure, Superintendent Tom Deighan said in a statement sent to parents Sunday.
According to the notice sent out to parents, a single classroom at Will Rogers has been quarantined by the State Department of Health after a person in the classroom tested positive for the virus.
“We have no evidence that this involves any other classrooms or schools,” Deighan said. “According to State Department of Health Officials, this is simply out of ‘an abundance of caution.’ This is simply to be extra safe.”
Deighan said all staff and parents of students who were exposed were contacted personally and if no contact was made, they have not been affected.
“We are simply notifying everyone as early as possible to be as transparent as possible,” Deighan said. “Due to privacy laws, we cannot share any information about any students or staff.”
For the remainder of the school district and those not affected, classes resumed as normal Monday. Deighan said he has no plans to close schools, and thanked parents, staff and students for staying committed to “common sense measures” used to control the spread and has no plans to change practice or policy. However, Deighan acknowledged the situation could rapidly change.
“Health officials managing our case have communicated to me that Duncan Public Schools’ safeguards and procedures are among the strongest in Southern Oklahoma,” Deighan said in a separate statement on Monday. “Our safeguards and procedures limited ‘possible exposure’ enough to keep Will Rogers open when other schools have had to close.”