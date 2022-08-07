More than a decade after his death, David Dempsey’s 1980 Lawton High School class ring will make its way back to his family.
The ring’s journey home started a month ago, when Francis Jones, of Waco, Texas, posted to the Lawton High Class of 1980 Facebook page about finding the ring in a dumpster near the Texas A&M campus.
“I’m posting this in hopes to get this class ring back to its rightful owner,” Jones said in the post, requesting anyone who knew anything to contact him via Facebook messenger.
The post set two women from the Class of 1980, Frances Long and Stephanie Keester, on a mission. They quickly determined the ring belonged the late Dempsey, and set out to find some of his surviving family.
After asking around for a few weeks, the women decided to approach local media for help. This was how they found Mary Ann Allison, Dempsey’s only living relative.
Two days after a story about the ring was published in The Lawton Constitution, Allison called Long’s number, and told her she was Dempsey’s older sister.
“It was so surreal to look at the paper and see David’s ring,” Allison said. “I probably haven’t seen it in 30 years.”
Allison and Dempsey were adopted together in Germany. Their father was in the military, and moved from place to place before retiring and settling in Lawton. Since then, Allison has lived her whole life here.
Dempsey worked in graphic design in the Dallas-Fort Worth area most of his life, and died of lung cancer in 2010, at the age of 47.
Allison was put in contact with Jones through The Lawton Constitution, and said she intends to get the ring back.
“I don’t know how it ended up in Waco, but I’m really glad it was found,” Allison said.
Apart from the class ring, Jones also found a Marine Corps ring with the same stone set inside as the class ring. Allison said that, to her knowledge, the other ring did not belong to her brother.
“He never served, and Dad was in the army, so it wouldn’t be his, either,” Allison said.
Before Allison was found, Long had received calls for several days from people all over Lawton. All of them were kind, but some more helpful than others.
“I got some calls with messages like, ‘I’m a psychic and I can help you find who you’re looking for,’” Long said. “I thought, ‘You mustn’t be much of a psychic if you don’t know I already spoke to his sister.’”
Others called with suggestions for how to find the owner of the Marine Corps ring, and every call, said Long, helped boost her faith in the Lawton community.
“I was so surprised by the outpouring of support,” Long said. “Our whole class only wanted one thing, and that was to find someone who wanted that ring, and people from all over Lawton helped out.”