A man investigators believe may be undergoing mental health issues is accused of saying he was an angel before robbing a woman of her purse at knifepoint.

Donte Jermaine Shaw, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of grand larceny from a person at night, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you