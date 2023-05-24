A man investigators believe may be undergoing mental health issues is accused of saying he was an angel before robbing a woman of her purse at knifepoint.
Donte Jermaine Shaw, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of grand larceny from a person at night, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Shaw is accused of committing the bizarre robbery around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police were called to 2336 NW Bell and spoke with a woman who said she’d been sitting outside with her kids when Shaw approached and said “loudly” he was an angel and was there for her, the probable cause affidavit states. She said she got scared and rushed her children inside the home.
She said Shaw came up on her porch, sat in a chair and asked for a cigarette. When she said she didn’t have any, she said Shaw claimed he “was validated” and pulled out his identification card, the affidavit states. She said he became more erratic and pulled a knife from his pocket, gestured to her kids and said he “would sacrifice them,” Officer Saige Herrera stated.
The woman said she stood in front of her door and Shaw put the knife to her neck before he turned, grabbed her purse and ran from the porch, according to the affidavit. Officers detained Shaw nearby and arrested him.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver asked the court to order a mental observation and evaluation. The court ordered an examination be made of Shaw at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita. A competency hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 5, records indicate.
Shaw is being held on $10,000 bond.
