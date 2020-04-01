†At least one of the four people on Fort Sill who tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared and has recovered, Fort Sill Commanding Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper said during a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday evening.
Kamper added that the people involved in the other three positive cases are “doing just fine” at the time of the meeting. The person released was a civilian, and despite being medically cleared on Tuesday, will continue to stay home for two additional weeks.
Those four positive cases will be the last ones publicly reported by Fort Sill, as the Department of Defense has prevented the report/publication of positive cases at individual posts and bases, Kamper said. Fort Sill will still report any subsequent positive cases to the Department of Defense, as well as the health department, just not to the county, Col. David Zinnante with Reynolds Army Health Clinic, said. Up to now, 130 test samples have been provided, just over 50 have been returned, all but the aforementioned four were negative.
Kamper’s virtual town hall came less than 24 hours after he signed General Order No. 1, which put a curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for those on post. Although it has been a small sample size, Kamper said he had already “seen an adherence to this.”
Kamper also touched on the “health and safety stand-down” that was put in place March 23 and is set to run through April 6. Among the stipulations, Kamper said Sill has suspended most advanced individual training so those in charge at the post can take a look at the facilities and policies regarding any issues that may exist. Kamper said it “is having great effect” already, stating that crowding in the dining halls has dropped immensely, and that they are continuing to take measures, like searching for adequate transportation for when AIT resumes.
“We took a hard look at what we weren’t doing,” Kamper said. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of the entire Fort Sill community and we will continue to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of everyone.”
These steps include encouraging people to work at home. Just a week after hardly anyone on post was teleworking from home, Kamper said nearly 800 were doing so as of Tuesday. There is a capacity for up to 1,700 people to telework from home on post, and Kamper is encouraging maximum use of telework until at least May 11.
Kamper said basic trainees are still being brought into Fort Sill, but only half as many as before the pandemic. He said the plan is to do as much training as possible while still maintaining safe distance from others.
“What we’re moving toward is isolating a group of trainees with controlled monitoring for 14 days with minimum exposure to others,” Kamper said. “Then will go through processing and then the 8-week basic training.”
Among the facilities still open on post are the child development centers, though Kamper said they are at about 40 percent capacity. Fitness centers also are still open to those with the proper ID, though he encouraged people to exercise outside as much as possible, and said those doing physical training have been asked to only work out in groups of six or fewer, while practicing social distancing.
Zinnante said anyone entering the Reynolds Clinic must use the east entrance only. Zinnante also encouraged everyone to continue to adhere to the steps for staying safe and slowing the spread of the Coronavirus: wash hands for at least 20 seconds, limit contact with others and avoid touching of the face or mouth, especially if the hands have not immediately been washed.