ALTUS — Eleven Civil Air Patrol members visited the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW), July 21, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base. The purpose of the visit was to get a firsthand look at Mobility’s Hometown and meet the Airmen carrying out the mission. The tour started with a wing mission brief and Q-and-A session with Col. Blaine Baker, 97th AMW commander. Other stops consisted of touring the air traffic control tower, the military working dog kennels, a C-17 Globemaster III ground trainer, Club Altus for lunch, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Services Base Exchange.

