The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will present its 44th annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday with an eye on safety for visitors.
The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the CIVA Court of Honor at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
CIVA Historian Lanny Asepermy said that COVID-19 guidelines are in effect. That includes the use of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer.
George Red Elk will begin the ceremony with prayer before Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko welcomes the visitors. Kevin Sovo will sing the Memorial Song during roll call.
Ramonah Davis will offer the roll call of Fallen Warriors.
Comanche veterans who have died in the course of active duty will be named by Vice Commander John McClung.
Secretary Dominic Pawlowski will cite the names of Comanche veterans who have died since 2019.
Auxiliary Leader Shirley Pohawpatchoko and CIVA Princess Trinity Ahtone will place the wreath of honor. Comanche Nation Police will provide the volley of three and CIVA Sgt. Of Arms Clifford Red Elk will perform “Taps.”
The Flag Song will serenade the raising of the United States and Comanche Nation flags to full staff before the closing prayer by George Red Elk.
Fallen Warriors:
•Private 1st Class Johnnie Rivas — 82nd Airborne Division, killed in action on June 6, 1944, in France.
•Sgt. Melvin Myers — 82nd Airborne Division, killed in action on June 14, 1944, in France.
•Private Eli Hosetosavit — 634th Tank Destroyer Battalion, killed in action on Aug. 1, 1944, in France.
•Private Ben Trevino — 9th Infantry Division, killed in action on Aug. 3, 1944, in France.
•Private 1st Class Thomas Chockpoyah — 83rd Infantry Division, killed in action on Aug. 7, 1944, in France.
•Private 1st Class Gilbert Vidana — 4th Infantry Division, killed in action on Sept. 16, 1944, in Germany.
•Private Henry Kosechata — 138th Engineer Combat Battalion, died of combat wounds on May 1, 1945, in Germany.
•Private 1st Class Gilbert Conwoop — 25th Infantry Division, died of combat wounds on May 3, 1945, in the Philippine Islands.
•Corp. Dennis Karty — 2nd Infantry Division, died in captivity on March 30, 1952, in North Korea.
•Lt. Col. Meech Tahsequah — 3rd Maintenance & Support Squadron, declared dead while missing in action in North Korea — body not recovered.
•Private 1st Class Russell Pesewonit — 3rd Marine Division, killed in action on July 22, 1966, in Vietnam.
•Corp. Robert Pahcheka — 1st Marine Division, killed in action on Oct. 22, 1968, in Vietnam.
•Corp. Joshua Ware — 1st Marine Division, killed in action on Nov. 16, 2005, in Iraq.
Comanche Veterans who died while on active duty:
•Staff Sgt. Teddy Tahsuda — Army Air Force, died in hotel fire on Feb. 3, 1944, in Hobbs, N.M.
•Private Forrest Sunrise — Army, died in training accident in Ireland on Jan. 1, 1944.
•Corp. Chester Tieyah — Army, died in a military vehicle accident in Japan on July 9, 1950.
•Private 1st Class Wendell Weryackewe — Marine Corps, died in Japan on June 7, 1954.
•Corp. Elbert Vidana — Army, died in auto accident in Germany on Sept. 9, 1955.
•Sgt. Anthony Tahsequah — Army, died in auto accident in Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 1983.
SN Richard Wichita — Navy, died in auto accident in Virginia on Aug. 3, 2003.
FC1 William Kerchee — Navy, killed by drunk driver in Italy on June 20, 2007.
Comanche veterans who passed away since Memorial Day 2019:
•Franklin Whitewolf, March 21, 2019.
•Terry Tahsequah, Aug. 13, 2019.
•Wes Pewewardy, Sept. 23, 2019.
•Lewis Chasenah, March 6.
•Clifton Ahhaitty, March 6.
•Jack Codopony Sr., March 21.
•Curtis Apauty, March 29.
•Raymond Almanza, April 29.